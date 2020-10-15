CBL ASSOCIATES DS RPT 1/10 SR D PRF (NYSE:CBL.PD) Shares Up 26.7%

Shares of CBL ASSOCIATES DS RPT 1/10 SR D PRF (NYSE:CBL.PD) shot up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 33,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 78,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

CBL ASSOCIATES DS RPT 1/10 SR D PRF Company Profile (NYSE:CBL.PD)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties.

