CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.17. CBL & Associates Properties shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 81,913 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $32.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

In other news, major shareholder Cbl & Associates Inc sold 1,035,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $186,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,520,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $191,129.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,452,529 shares of company stock valued at $444,182. Insiders own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 91.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,720,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,474,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 246,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 269,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 79.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,095,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. 37.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.