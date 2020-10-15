Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €4.70 by Baader Bank

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) received a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CEC1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.90 ($4.59).

ETR CEC1 opened at €4.72 ($5.55) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 million and a P/E ratio of -12.78. Ceconomy AG has a 12-month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 12-month high of €5.30 ($6.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94.

About Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F)

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

