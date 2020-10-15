Centerpoint Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a PE ratio of 129.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,209.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,788.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

