Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $69.17 on Thursday. Century Bancorp has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNBKA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,002 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $68,787.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 847,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,175,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 511 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.71 per share, with a total value of $37,154.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 829,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,300,802.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,213 over the last three months. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.