CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Up 12,700.0% in September

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 12,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNFN opened at $0.04 on Thursday. CFN Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc, a digital media and e-commerce company, owns and operates CFN Media, the media network for the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

