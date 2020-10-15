CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Shares Down 2.9%

CGG SA (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 10,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGGYY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter. CGG had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 14.55%.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

