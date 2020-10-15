Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 328 ($4.29) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

CAY opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 231.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 million and a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Charles Stanley Group has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

