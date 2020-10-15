Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $80.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $84.46.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300,973 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 263,468 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 250,576 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

