China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CEA opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

