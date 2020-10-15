China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Up 554.5% in September

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, an increase of 554.5% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 915,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CREG stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. China Recycling Energy has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of China Recycling Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

