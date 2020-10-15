China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Up 152.9% in September

China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, a growth of 152.9% from the September 15th total of 96,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of China Xiangtai Food as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLIN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Xiangtai Food has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products.

