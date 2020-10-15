Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $8,847.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8,478.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8,146.25. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $6,428.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8,847.95.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

