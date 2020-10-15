Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,103.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.4% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

