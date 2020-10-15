Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $127.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.84. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.61% and a negative return on equity of 102.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 114.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 143,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 76,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 137.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

