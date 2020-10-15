Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the September 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIOXY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cielo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Cielo has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $456.66 million during the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

