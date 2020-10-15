Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) Receives GBX 195 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.55).

CINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of LON:CINE traded down GBX 1.48 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 25.52 ($0.33). The stock had a trading volume of 7,273,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,071,811. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $541.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43. Cineworld Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.40 ($3.04).

In other news, insider Damian Sanders acquired 57,942 shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £24,915.06 ($32,551.69).

Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

