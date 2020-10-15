Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.52. 301,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,096,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

