Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

C has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

NYSE C opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Citigroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $13,970,000. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

