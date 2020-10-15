Citigroup Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $209.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $209.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.37.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ opened at $183.11 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,017.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.