Citigroup Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $117.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential downside of 74.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cfra raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $442.00 to $377.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.96.

Shares of TSLA opened at $461.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $427.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.30, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $502.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,188,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,508 shares of company stock valued at $80,168,133. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 154.2% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 76.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

