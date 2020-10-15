Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Down 88.3% in September

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the September 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 802,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,995.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,253,943 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Clearone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Clearone has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%.

About Clearone

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

