Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in September

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLVLY opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

