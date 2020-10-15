Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Gap Down to $1,078.00

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,078.00, but opened at $1,037.00. Close Brothers Group shares last traded at $1,019.00, with a volume of 85,492 shares trading hands.

CBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,212 ($15.83) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,215 ($15.87)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price (up from GBX 1,230 ($16.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,234 ($16.12).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,058.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,088.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) per share, with a total value of £19,167.90 ($25,042.98). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,838 shares of company stock worth $1,947,380.

About Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.