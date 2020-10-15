CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CCNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CCNE opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $272.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.01.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. CNB Financial had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,203.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tito L. Lima purchased 5,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $92,712.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,126. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $560,432 over the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. 40.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

