CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNX Resources is poised to benefit from increasing awareness to lower emissions, which in turn will drive demand for natural gas. Focus on low-cost production areas, regular investment to strengthen operations and systematic hedges will support its production despite fluctuating prices. Strong contribution from Marcellus and Utica shales will continue to boost production and enable it to achieve the production target. Free-cash flow generation plans will lower its dependence on the capital market. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, dependence on third-party assets for processing and transportation, along with tough competition in domestic oil and natural gas markets are headwinds. Exploration and production of natural gas involve a lot of risks, and could impact its operating results going forward.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

NYSE CNX opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,041,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 166,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

