Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 916,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,784,000 after acquiring an additional 199,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,765,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,314,000 after acquiring an additional 131,661 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,701,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,098 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.