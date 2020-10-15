Cohbar (NYSE:CWBR) Trading Up 1.2%

Cohbar Inc. (NYSE:CWBR) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 335,842 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 310,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Get Cohbar alerts:

Cohbar (NYSE:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

About Cohbar (NYSE:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohbar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohbar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.