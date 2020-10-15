Colliers Secur. Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knowles in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Anderson now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78.

KN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of KN stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Knowles in the second quarter valued at $678,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Knowles by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,771,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

