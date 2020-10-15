Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.54. 28,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

