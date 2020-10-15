Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €31.00 by UBS Group

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.43 ($40.50).

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

SGO stock opened at €37.32 ($43.91) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.49. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.