Comparing Altabancorp (ALTA) and Its Peers

Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA) is one of 303 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Altabancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Altabancorp has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altabancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Altabancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Altabancorp pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 29.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Altabancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altabancorp 32.61% 13.06% 1.69% Altabancorp Competitors 18.29% 9.05% 0.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Altabancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altabancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Altabancorp Competitors 4769 10145 6785 425 2.13

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 19.36%. Given Altabancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altabancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altabancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altabancorp $134.23 million $44.32 million 9.39 Altabancorp Competitors $1.43 billion $251.54 million 9.30

Altabancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altabancorp. Altabancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Altabancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Altabancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 26 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. The company was formerly known as People's Utah Bancorp and changed its name to Altabancorp in July 2020. Altabancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

