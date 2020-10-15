Comparing NorthWestern (NWE) and Its Peers

NorthWestern (NASDAQ: NWE) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NorthWestern to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get NorthWestern alerts:

This table compares NorthWestern and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.26 billion $202.12 million 14.87 NorthWestern Competitors $8.96 billion $433.36 million 16.45

NorthWestern’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. NorthWestern pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 63.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NorthWestern and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 0 0 0 0 N/A NorthWestern Competitors 460 1944 1391 14 2.25

As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 8.53%. Given NorthWestern’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWestern has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 12.74% 7.89% 2.72% NorthWestern Competitors 1.16% 9.98% 2.39%

Summary

NorthWestern competitors beat NorthWestern on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.