COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

