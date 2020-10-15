COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

