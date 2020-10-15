COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

