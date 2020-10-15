COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMPS. Cowen began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.