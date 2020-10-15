Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.15

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $1.03 million worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,533,777 coins and its circulating supply is 8,793,964 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

