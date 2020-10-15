Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of CNCE opened at $11.25 on Monday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $333.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 1,108.62%. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.