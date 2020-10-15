CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $162.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 60.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $48,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 120.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

