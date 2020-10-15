Contrasting Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) & Jutal Offshore Oil Services (NYSE:JUTOY)

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) and Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Baker Hughes A GE and Jutal Offshore Oil Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes A GE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baker Hughes A GE presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.06%. Given Baker Hughes A GE’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Baker Hughes A GE is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baker Hughes A GE and Jutal Offshore Oil Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes A GE $22.88 billion 0.58 $195.00 million $0.66 19.48 Jutal Offshore Oil Services $254.76 million 0.55 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

Baker Hughes A GE has higher revenue and earnings than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes A GE and Jutal Offshore Oil Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes A GE 0.71% 1.07% 0.71% Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Baker Hughes A GE pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Jutal Offshore Oil Services pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Baker Hughes A GE pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Baker Hughes A GE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baker Hughes A GE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baker Hughes A GE beats Jutal Offshore Oil Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies. The company's Oilfield Equipment segment designs and manufactures products and services, including pressure control equipment and services, subsea production systems and services, drilling equipment, and flexible pipeline systems; and onshore and offshore drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms, as well as provides a range of services related to onshore and offshore drilling activities. Its Turbomachinery & Process Solutions segment provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry, as well as products and services to serve the downstream segments of industry. Its product portfolio includes drivers, compressors, and turnkey solutions; and pumps, valves, and compressed natural gas and small-scale liquefied natural gas solutions. This segment serves upstream, midstream, onshore and offshore, industrial, engineering, procurement, and construction companies. The company's Digital Solutions segment provides sensor-based measurement, non-destructive testing and inspection, turbine, generator and plant controls, and condition monitoring, as well as pipeline integrity solutions for a range of industries, including oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, metals, and transportation. It serves through direct and indirect channels. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company is a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is engaged in providing integrated professional services to offshore oil & gas as well as shipbuilding industries. The Company offers its services. Its oil & gas services comprise construction of oil and gas facilities; technical support services; design, procurement and fabrication of oil & gas processing equipment and procurement services. Services provided by Jutal to the shipbuilding industry include tank coating and general coating, electrical installation and commissioning, fabrication of steel structures and pipelines and comprehensive project management. Services for civil and engineering industry include design, supply and installation of aluminum alloy formwork and large system steel formwork for concrete construction, as well as design, fabrication and installation of steel structures in high-rise buildings, bridges and various podiums and halls. Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, Peoples’ Republic of China.

