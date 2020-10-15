Contrasting JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) & Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 18.16% 10.75% 0.85% Webster Financial 20.01% 9.30% 0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Webster Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $142.42 billion 2.14 $36.43 billion $10.48 9.56 Webster Financial $1.44 billion 1.81 $382.72 million $4.07 7.09

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 6 17 0 2.67 Webster Financial 0 5 4 1 2.60

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $111.51, suggesting a potential upside of 11.27%. Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $34.44, suggesting a potential upside of 19.43%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Webster Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The AWM segment offers investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement products and services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. The company also provides ATMs; digital covering online and mobile; and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients with deposit and loan products; and asset management, financial planning, and trust services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also provides telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 157 banking centers and 316 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

