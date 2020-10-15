Contrasting NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) and Peninsula Energy (NYSE:PENMF)

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) and Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NexGen Energy and Peninsula Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexGen Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Peninsula Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexGen Energy and Peninsula Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$11.70 million ($0.05) -34.00 Peninsula Energy $6.59 million 1.88 -$42.52 million ($0.07) -0.76

NexGen Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peninsula Energy. NexGen Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peninsula Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NexGen Energy and Peninsula Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy N/A -9.87% -5.67% Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

NexGen Energy has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peninsula Energy has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

