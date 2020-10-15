Contrasting Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Seabridge Gold and Kinross Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kinross Gold 0 3 7 0 2.70

Seabridge Gold presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.73%. Kinross Gold has a consensus target price of $11.07, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Kinross Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$8.75 million ($0.14) -142.64 Kinross Gold $3.50 billion 3.36 $718.60 million $0.34 27.50

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -2.95% -2.72% Kinross Gold 23.96% 11.03% 6.17%

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Seabridge Gold on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2018, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 25.5 million ounces of gold, as well as 53.9 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

