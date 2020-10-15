CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

CTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE CTK opened at $4.60 on Monday. CooTek has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

