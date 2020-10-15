CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for CorMedix in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CorMedix’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on CorMedix in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of CRMD opened at $5.87 on Thursday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

In related news, VP Jr. John L. Armstrong bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $116,050.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 79,378 shares in the company, valued at $334,975.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $65,331.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,034 shares in the company, valued at $640,645.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 89,933 shares of company stock worth $392,769 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CorMedix by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 47,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 7.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

