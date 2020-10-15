COTI Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.60 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. COTI has a market capitalization of $19.85 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COTI has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00272128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.01482208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 241.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.09 or 0.00908753 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

