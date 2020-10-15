Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives €44.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.87 ($53.96).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:1COV traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €44.41 ($52.25). 2,965,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 53.44.

Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

