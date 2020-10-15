Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €37.00 by UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.73 ($53.80).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €44.41 ($52.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.32.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

