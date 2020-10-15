Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €45.00 by Independent Research

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price target from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.73 ($53.80).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €44.41 ($52.25) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.32. Covestro has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

